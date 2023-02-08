VIDEO: Polar bear at the Detroit Zoo plays in the snow

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A polar bear at the Detroit Zoo is loving the snow!

A video posted on the Detroit Zoo's Facebook page shows Laerke carrying, tossing and chasing a piece of snow, along with throwing herself and cuddling up in the snow.

Like a Polar Bear to Snow Laerke + SNOW = ❤️ Stop what you are doing and watch this cub cuddle up in in the snow. The Detroit Zoo is open all winter long from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for your polar bear viewing pleasure. Plan your visit today: detroitzoo.org/ 🎥 Patti Truesdell. Posted by Detroit Zoo on Saturday, February 4, 2023

Laerke is a two-year-old polar bear born at the Detroit Zoo on Nov. 17, 2020, along with her sister Astra.

After birth, Laerke got sick and had to be removed from living wither her sister and her mother, Suka. Zoo officials say that after months of being separated, it was made clear Laerke could not return to living with her mother and sister, so she lives in a different habitat.

Detroit zoo officials say both cubs are thriving and can be seen in the Arctic Ring of Life.

If you are looking for a chance to see Laerke, the Detroit Zoo is open throughout the winter season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit here.