VIDEO: Kalamazoo police release body cam footage as use of force is investigated





On September 4, 2022, at 11:28 p.m., KDPS officers responded to 123 N. Sage St for reports of a subject waving a firearm outside an apartment complex. Prior to officers arriving on scene, it was reported that the armed subject had went inside the apartment building and was in a physical altercation with another subject. When officers arrived on scene, contact was made with three subjects in a stairwell. A physical altercation ensued when officers attempted to secure the involved firearm. After the altercation, three subjects were arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. Medical attention was provided for the subjects and officers. Charges were authorized by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office for the following: - Female, 24, one count of resisting and obstructing arrest. - Male, 24, one count of resisting and obstructing arrest, two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury, and one count of felony firearm. - Male, 22, one count of resisting and obstructing arrest and two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury. This incident, as with all use of force incidents, is being reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards for compliance with policy and the law. *We do want to warn that this video can be seen as disturbing and viewer discretion is advised.*





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Kalamazoo released body camera footage in which officers are seen punching a resisting man in the face as videos of the incident have been circulating on social media.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen says he is releasing the footage to remain transparent.

The incident happened on Sept. 4, at about 11:28 p.m. at an apartment building located at 123 N. Sage St. Police responded to reports of a person waiving a firearm outside of the building.

Police say that before officers arrived at the scene, it was reported that the individual with the firearm went into the apartment building and got into a physical altercation with another person.

When officers arrived at the scene, there were three people in the stairwell, and when they tried to secure the firearm, a physical altercation ensued.

The body camera video shows the officers recovering the gun, and arresting the three individuals.

A man and a woman are seen getting arrested in the video, while another one is repeatedly punched in the head and face as officers yell at him to stop resisting.

A video shared on social media shows that after the man is punched in the stairwell, an officer dragged him out and down the steps, where he lay with blood all over his face and the pavement.

Police say after the altercation, all three of the individuals were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Here are details on the arrests made:

Boysen said that as with all use of force incidents, this incident is being reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards for compliance with policy and the law.