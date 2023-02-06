VIDEO: 75-year-old Michigan man rescued after falling through ice
By Sara Powers
/ CBS Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A 75-year-old man was rescued after falling through the ice on his pond in Bath Township, police said.
The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 2, at about 1:30 p.m. after authorities received a call from a woman who said her 75-year-old father had fallen through the ice on their pond and was still in the water.
According to the Bath Township Police Department, the man was driving his Gator Utility Vehicle across the ice when it broke through.
Sergeant Mardigan and Officer Decker arrived at the location minutes after the call and deployed a rescue rope to pull the victim out of the water.
Bath Township Fire Department personnel rendered aid when they arrived at the location.
The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.