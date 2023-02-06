VIDEO: 75-year-old Michigan man rescued after falling through ice

(CBS DETROIT) - A 75-year-old man was rescued after falling through the ice on his pond in Bath Township, police said.

On Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:31pm Clinton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject stating her 75-year-old dad had fallen through the ice on their pond and is still in the water. The victim was driving his Gator utility vehicle across the ice, when it broke through. Sgt. Mardigian and Ofc. Decker from the Bath Township Police Department arrived on scene within minutes. Sgt. Mardigian and Ofc. Decker were able to deploy a department rescue rope to the victim and pull him to safety. Fire personnel with the Bath Township Fire Department arrived on scene and began to render aid to the victim who was then transported to Sparrow Hospital. Thanks to the quick response to all involved, according to the daughter, the victim is expected to make a full recovery. If you or someone you know have plans to go out on any frozen body of water, please make sure that the ice is safe. - Chief Gary Smith Posted by Bath Township Police Department-Michigan on Friday, February 3, 2023

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 2, at about 1:30 p.m. after authorities received a call from a woman who said her 75-year-old father had fallen through the ice on their pond and was still in the water.

According to the Bath Township Police Department, the man was driving his Gator Utility Vehicle across the ice when it broke through.

Sergeant Mardigan and Officer Decker arrived at the location minutes after the call and deployed a rescue rope to pull the victim out of the water.

Bath Township Fire Department personnel rendered aid when they arrived at the location.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.