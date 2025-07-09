Vernors issuing special-edition Boston Cooler flavor for the summer

Vernors is providing a retro taste for its Michigan fans this summer with the Vernors Boston Cooler flavor.

The limited-edition treat is reflective of the Boston Cooler ice cream float that originated in the Detroit area. It blends the ginger flavor of the regional soda with a rich, creamy vanilla that can be enjoyed as is or poured over ice cream for a classic float.

No one remembers how the name of the treat was introduced, the company says. But by 1967, the company trademarked that name for a ginger ale ice cream bar. By the 1970s, Boston Cooler was the common name for a ginger ale, vanilla ice cream float.

The Vernors Boston Cooler will only be available from July through September in the Michigan and Toledo, Ohio, markets where the soda brand is normally sold. It will be available in 12-pack cans, 2-liter bottles and 20-ounce bottles.

Kevin Schmitz, Director of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, which owns the Vernors brand, said research shows that on average, 44% of Americans will try a new beverage each month. The interest is even higher among young adults.

"This growing appetite for variety is exactly why we are always exploring new flavor innovations, especially for our fan-favorite brands like Vernors," Schmitz said. "When the chance came to bottle the legendary Boston Cooler, we jumped on it faster than a Michigander spotting the first signs of spring after a long winter."