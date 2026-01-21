How to maintain vehicle upkeep amid latest cold temperatures in Michigan

It will be below freezing in Michigan over the next week or so. The cold temperatures will create some harsh driving conditions, especially when combined with snow.

No matter where you're driving city streets or the freeway, cold weather impacts everyone. Experts say keeping your vehicle in good shape can make all the difference.

"Make sure that your headlights are in proper working condition so that you can properly see the road ahead of you," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

According to CarFax, 30% of drivers are behind on tire rotations. Although roads continue to be salted, the colder it is, the less effective it becomes.

"When you get below 20, it begins to lose effectiveness. You get into the single digits, and it's pretty ineffective," said Craig Bryson, senior communications manager with the Road Commission of Oakland County.

Slick roads and slick tires aren't the best match when you're out driving. Experts want drivers to take their time and make sure their tires are in optimal condition.

"Don't tailgate. It'll take you longer to stop in inclement weather, slick roads if they are covered in ice," Woodland said.

Experts advise keeping a safety kit in the car, with the essentials like water and a first aid kit. They also say to keep wiper fluid and gas in your car.

And if you own an electric vehicle, keep it charged.

Erin Henderson, an EV driver, told CBS News Detroit that while she loves her vehicle, the cold weather can often drain her battery.

"The cold weather drains our battery like it's ridiculous. It can just be cold. I can park my car overnight, and the charge will have gone down. I didn't even drive it," Henderson said.

AAA says that every year, nearly 500,000 crashes are caused by ice and snowstorms. Being prepared when you get into your car can lessen your chances of becoming a statistic.

"Our call volume can increase almost 100% compared to…say a week ago," Woodland said.

According to AAA, a big issue they see this time of year is frozen locks. If you go to your car, and your door is locked and frozen. It's recommended to use a deicer. You can buy one online or at an auto store.