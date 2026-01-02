Vehicle struck by bullets on I-75 near Grand River Avenue, police say

A vehicle was damaged during a shooting Wednesday night on Interstate 75 in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police report.

A call to 911 reported the possible shooting about 9:30 p.m.; and when troopers arrived, they found a vehicle had two bullet holes in the rear driver's side door. The driver said the gunshots were fired as they were southbound on I-75 near Grand River Avenue, in Wayne County.

The suspect was believed to be in a dark-colored Dodge sport utility vehicle.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed all southbound lanes of I-75 in that area for about two hours Wednesday night while troopers checked the scene.

Michigan State Police ask that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident contact state police at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.