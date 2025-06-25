Watch CBS News
Van Buren Township police arrest suspect in "active shooter" situation on Bog Road

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Van Buren Township police say a shelter-in-place order has been lifted for residents following an active shooter situation Wednesday afternoon. 

Police announced around 1:10 p.m. that a suspect is in custody after a police situation on Bog Road. 

Residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place, but are urged to avoid the area of Bog Road between Hoeft and Rawsonville roads.

No injuries have been reported. An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

