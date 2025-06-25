Van Buren Township police arrest suspect in "active shooter" situation on Bog Road

Van Buren Township police say a shelter-in-place order has been lifted for residents following an active shooter situation Wednesday afternoon.

Police announced around 1:10 p.m. that a suspect is in custody after a police situation on Bog Road.

Residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place, but are urged to avoid the area of Bog Road between Hoeft and Rawsonville roads.

No injuries have been reported. An investigation is ongoing.

