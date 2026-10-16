Oakland County valet co-owner charged with hate crime over racial slur written on driveway

A valet company owner was charged with a hate crime for allegedly defacing a Novi family's driveway with a racial slur, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office says.

Ayham Nadeem Assi, 22, of West Bloomfield, was charged by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald with one count of hate crime for allegedly writing an anti-Black racial slur on a Novi couple's driveway, prosecutors say.

Assi is charged with a hate crime, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

It is alleged that on Sept. 6, the victims' neighbor hosted a party and hired Assi's valet company for parking services, and the victims spoke to their neighbors about vehicles parked on their grass, prosecutors say.

The victims later discovered a racial slur written on the apron of their driveway, and according to investigators, home surveillance footage showed Assi allegedly approaching the driveway and writing a slur, according to prosecutors.

The victims, who are Black, told investigators they felt intimidated and racially targeted, prosecutors say.

"Acts of racial intimidation are unacceptable," said McDonald. "Everyone has a right to feel safe in their home and welcome in their neighborhood. There is no excuse for harassing or racially intimidating a family."