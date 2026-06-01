Utah man accused of attempting to lure child into the woods in Brighton appears in court

A man who police say attempted to abduct an 8-year-old girl in Brighton Township last week made his first court appearance over the weekend.

Ryan Josue Rojas, 20, of Herriman, Utah, was arraigned Sunday on one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, Michigan State Police said. Rojas was given a $250,000 bond and must wear a GPS tether if released. He cannot have any contact with the victim or anyone under 18.

According to police, the girl was riding her bicycle around 7 p.m. on May 27 in the area of Rosemary Lane when she was approached by a man who appeared to be a door-to-door salesman, wearing an ID badge for a pest control company.

Investigators say the man asked the girl to come into the woods, where he would give her "a surprise." The suspect then attempted to lure her into the woods before he was confronted by the girl's dad, who asked him what he was doing, police said.

The man left the area on a Segway-type vehicle before he was located and arrested the following day.

Auburn Hills police assisted MSP in arresting Rojas.

Rojas is expected back in court within the next 21 days, but no court date has been scheduled yet.