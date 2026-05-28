Suspect arrested after attempting to lure child into the woods in Brighton, police say

A man who police say attempted to abduct an 8-year-old girl in Brighton Township on Wednesday night has been arrested, officials said.

According to police, the girl was riding her bicycle Wednesday evening in the area of Rosemary Lane when she was approached by a man who appeared to be a door-to-door salesman, wearing an ID badge for a pest control company.

Police say the man asked the young girl to come into the woods, where he would give her "a surprise." The man then attempted to lure her into the woods before he was confronted by the girl's dad, who asked him what he was doing, police said.

The suspect, who was described as a white or Hispanic man, left the area on a Segway-type vehicle and was last seen in the area of Old US-23 and Alger Drive before he was later located and arrested.

"The Ring (doorbell camera) said there was an abduction alert in the area, but I had no idea it was this close to my house," said neighbor Carl Brito.

"I'm kinda shocked this is a really nice neighborhood and safe, and kids are always outside playing," said neighbor Jim Hall.

Residents in the neighborhood where the attempted abduction occurred tell CBS News Detroit that traveling salespeople are becoming a daily occurrence.

"You know, a vehicle will come in and drop some people off, they leave, and the people just go around trying to sell," Hall said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.