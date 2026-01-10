U.S. airstrikes hit ISIS targets in Syria, officials say

The U.S. conducted large-scale strikes against multiple Islamic State targets across Syria on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said.

The strikes targeted at least 35 locations and included more than 90 precision munitions fired and more than 20 aircraft, a U.S. official told CBS News. The aircraft included F-15Es, A-10s, AC-130Js, MQ-9s and Jordanian F-16s.

Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East, said the strikes were part of Operation Hawkeye, which was launched in retaliation for the ISIS terrorist ambush in Palmyra, Syria, on Dec. 13, that killed two American soldiers and one U.S. civilian interpreter.

"The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region," Central Command said in a post on X. "U.S. and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States."

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle taxis at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Jan. 10, 2026. U.S. Air Force photo

Central Command shared unclassified video of the strikes, saying: "Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice."

In his own social media post addressing Saturday's strike, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, "We will never forget, and never relent."

Last month, Sgt. William Howard and Sgt. Edgar Torres Tovar, both of the Iowa National Guard, and their interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat, were killed when a lone ISIS gunman ambushed them while they were supporting a key leader in Palmyra. Three other members of the Iowa National Guard were wounded in the attack.

After the attack, President Trump vowed "very serious retaliation" in a Truth Social post.

Less than a week later, on Dec. 19, the U.S. launched airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria in retaliation for the ambush. More than 70 targets were hit in those strikes, a U.S. official told CBS News at the time.