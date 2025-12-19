U.S. strikes ISIS targets in Syria, after 2 soldiers and interpreter were killed last week

The U.S. is conducting airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria in what appears to be retaliation for the attack that killed two American soldiers and a U.S. interpreter on Saturday, multiple sources tell CBS News.

One of the officials said the U.S. began striking dozens of targets at multiple locations across central Syria using fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and artillery.

President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth attended the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base earlier this week for the two soldiers killed, Sgt. William Howard and Sgt. Edgar Torres Tovar, both of the Iowa National Guard, and the interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat.

The three individuals were killed when, according to the Pentagon, a lone ISIS gunman ambushed them while they were supporting a key leader in Palmyra, Syria. Three other members of the Iowa National Guard were wounded in the attack.

Mr. Trump vowed "very serious retaliation" in a TruthSocial post after the attack, and Hegseth also vowed to "avenge these fallen Americans with overwhelming force."

Hegseth announced in a post on X Friday that U.S. forces have begun "Operation Hawkeye Strike" in Syria "to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces."

"Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies," Hegseth continued. "Lots of them. And we will continue."

This is a developing story and will be updated.