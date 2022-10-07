Update: South Lyon East High School student, 15, charged after making threat

(CBS DETROIT) -- A 15-year-old sophomore at South Lyon East High School has been charged after leaving a written threat in a school bathroom, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The student was issued a misdemeanor charge of threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive, or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Referee Alexander Garthoff released the student from Children's Village to the custody of his parents at their Wixom home.

He must wear an electronic tether, he cannot go near school property or use social media, and his parents must monitor his internet usage.

On Tuesday, at about 8:30 a.m., police were called to the school after the threat was reported.

Police say the threat was written in a school bathroom and claimed someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school. It was discovered that the student wrote the threat and then reported it to school officials.

On Wednesday, the student was taken into custody after admitting his role in making the threat to detectives and school officials.

Officials at South Lyon East High School said he is suspended, and they seek to expel him.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.