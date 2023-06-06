UPDATE: 22-year-old man charged with murder after fatally shooting man at Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old man has been charged with open murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man while he was entering his home in Ann Arbor.

Sekou Conde was arraigned on the charges of open murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Donrell Ganda.

At about 10:19 p.m. on June 4, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Sandalwood Circle. When they arrived, they found Ganda dead, with several gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed Ganda was walking up to his home when the suspect approached him and opened fire. Ganda was shot and entered his home, where his 23-year-old girlfriend and 3-year-old son were inside. Police say Ganda and Conde knew each other.

Conde then allegedly followed the victim into his home and fired additional shots at him.

Police encountered the woman when they arrived at the house. She told officers she escaped, but her boyfriend and son were still inside. She also said she wasn't sure if the suspect was still inside.

According to police, Gande was found dead, and the 3-year-old was found in an upstairs bedroom, uninjured. The suspect was not in the home and was later arrested in a parking lot near the scene.

Conde is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail, and his probable cause conference is scheduled for June 15.