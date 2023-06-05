Suspect, 22, arrested after fatally shooting man, 24, at Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man has been arrested after fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in Ann Arbor and then entering the victim's home while his wife and son were also inside.

The incident happened at about 10:19 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, in the 2500 block of Sandalwood Circle.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting, and when they arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking up to his home when a man he knew confronted him and shot him.

The victim was shot and entered his home, where his 23-year-old girlfriend and 3-year-old son were inside.

Police say the suspect followed the victim into the home and fired more shots.

When officers arrived, they encountered the girlfriend, who told them she was able to escape, but said her boyfriend and son were still inside.

Officers entered the home and found the 24-year-old victim dead. The 3-year-old was found in a bedroom upstairs uninjured.

The suspect was not in the home and had left the scene but was later arrested without incident in a parking lot near the house.

Police are investigating a motive and say they do not believe this was a random shooting, and there is no threat to the community.

The case pends a prosecutor's review.