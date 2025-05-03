Unpaid toll scam mimicking Michigan government website, officials warn

Michigan transportation officials are warning of a scam that's mimicking the state's website.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the scam involves a message warning of outstanding toll invoices and asking people to settle their balance "in a timely manner."

Michigan Department of Transportation

The message includes a web address that's different than the michigan.gov url.

State officials say these messages are not coming from the agency, and they do not operate any toll roads.

MDOT collects tolls at the Blue Water, International and Mackinac bridges, though bills for these facilities are sent by mail and never through text, officials say.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state will not request personal information or demand money through email, over the phone or text, and will not ask for payment by prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency or a payment app.

Officials are encouraging people who receive fraudulent texts to report and delete them. Texts can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission or by forwarding them to 7726.

Anyone with concerns can call MDOT at 517-241-2400 or send an email here.

Police in Northville Township raised awareness last month of similar scam texts asking about unpaid tolls.

Note: The above video first aired on March 14, 2025.