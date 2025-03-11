Education Department warns University of Michigan of "potential enforcement" over antisemitic investigation

The University of Michigan is among 60 universities and colleges that received warnings to ensure the protection of Jewish students on campus, the U.S. Department of Education reported Monday.

The letters came from the education department's Office for Civil Rights, warning the schools of potential enforcement actions involving obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities.

The letters are addressed to all U.S. universities that are presently under investigation for Title VI violations relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination.

The Ann Arbor-based university is the only Michigan school on the list.



"The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in her written statement. "U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege, and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws."

While the reasons for why the school received the letter are unclear, current Michigan graduate student Orven Mallari says he believes this move does more harm than good.

"We want to be clear that this is not protecting Jewish students or their interests but are finding more and more obscure reasons to harass, discriminate, and as I said earlier, disappear pro-Palestine students in university campuses," said Mallari.

CAIR-Michigan Executive Director Dawud Walid says this move could embolden colleges and universities to punish and censor students going forward.

"They are trying to equate voicing solidarity with the Palestinian people as anti-Semitism, at the threat of pulling governmental funding, we believe that this totally goes against the First Amendment of the United States of America," said Walid.

Former federal prosecutor Richard Convertino says this letter opens up the possibility of having the Supreme Court weigh in on the right of free speech at the collegiate level, which he says could impact protesting at that level for years to come.

"We've never seen this kind of action taken by an administration over protests at college and university campuses," said Convertino.

CBS News Detroit reached out to university leaders for comment on the notice and are waiting to hear back.