University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker apologizes after investigation confirms "lewd" messages were real

An independent investigation initiated by the University of Michigan into "lewd" messages allegedly made by Regent Jordan Acker in a Slack channel has confirmed the authenticity of the comments.

In April, The Guardian reported that Acker made "obscene sexual comments about a Democratic strategist" in 2020 and 2021. Acker is also accused of making "lewd" comments about a female University of Michigan student and a picture of the student with her friends.

The Guardian said it received the messages just before the Michigan Democratic Party Convention in April, where the party voted on nominees for several key statewide races, including the University of Michigan Board of Regents, for the November 2026 general election. Acker lost to Amir Makled for one of the party's two nominations.

Shortly after The Guardian's report, the university hired New York-based firm Patterson Belknap to conduct an investigation.

During a June 25 Board of Regents meeting, Acker issued an apology, but did not directly mention the inappropriate messages.

"I'm sorry to my colleagues on this board, I'm sorry to our students, our faculty, our staff, alumni and everyone who cares deeply about this university. I'm sorry for the distraction, disappointment and the pain that this situation has caused," Acker said while addressing the board.

"Regardless of legal outcomes, regardless of investigations, regardless of what anyone else concludes, I know that I failed my own standards."

The Senate Committee on University Affairs previously called for Acker to resign if the allegations were proven true, but Acker said he would finish out his term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2027.

"I was elected to serve a term by the voters who are relying on me. I intend to fulfill the obligation by redoubling my efforts to support our community," he said.

Acker, a partner at the Goodman Acker law firm, has not responded to CBS News Detroit's request for further comment.

In response to the conclusion of the university's investigation, the school issued the following statement, saying in part, "Upon due consideration of relevant factors and circumstances, the Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the University to close this matter without further action."

During Thursday's meeting, fellow regents Paul Brown and Denise Ilitch spoke after Acker's remarks, with Ilitch saying she accepted his apology and calling the situation a "teachable moment."

"It's really a teachable moment for our students to be able to see that when you make a mistake, you own it, you're accountable, you apologize, and you carry on with the work," Ilitch said.

Acker, who is Jewish, was in the spotlight in May 2024 when he reported that pro-Palestinian protesters came to his house amid ongoing protests for campus investments in Israel.

Acker's law office in Southfield was also vandalized that summer.

In December 2024, Acker claimed that his home was vandalized and his car was spray-painted with pro-Palestinian graffiti. Acker shared photos of his car and home, appearing to show the words "Divest" and "Free Palestine" spray-painted on the car.