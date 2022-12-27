University of Michigan ranks among top 100 hardest US colleges to get into

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan has ranked on a list of the top 100 hardest colleges to get into in the United States, according to a Niche study.

Niche, a website with in-depth reviews of schools and colleges throughout the United States based on reviews and data, released its 2023 list of the hardest colleges to get into, which ranks private and public 4-year universities.

The University of Michigan ranked No. 61. on the list.

In addition to this, Hillsdale College also made the list, ranking at No. 91.

The top ten hardest colleges to get into, according to the list, are:

Harvard University Stanford University Princeton University California Institute of Technology Yale University Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of Chicago Columbia University Duke University Brown University

To view the full list, visit here.