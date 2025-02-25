University of Michigan offering new metal 3D printing course to more than just students

Siemens Digital Industries Software is collaborating with the University of Michigan to take 3D printing education to the next level.

They're offering a five-week online course that will provide an introduction to 3D printing using metals, and it's not just for students.

Since this course is online, it has a global potential to educate professionals, from change-makers in developing countries to artists here in Michigan.

By using augmented reality, you don't need to worry about having your own 3D printer either.

"If I were teaching this class in person, I would just thunk the part down on the desk and ask students to pass it around themselves," said course designer Dr. Nathaniel Wood.

They can replicate this online using an app that brings those examples into your living room with augmented reality.

Now anyone can learn different methods of 3D metal printing by just using their phone, and these professors mean anybody.

"One area where 3D printing is finding a space is more in the artistic scene. Some of the more complex structures or sculptures that can be made in metal can be 3D printed," said U of M Mechanical Engineering professor Chinedum Okwudire.

Okwudire also sees the potential these lessons have to transform communities across the globe.

"If they can begin to see ways they can use metal 3D printing in their local context, I think that would be really exciting," he said.

While the course is still available to students, these professors say it can have the biggest impact by educating professionals who are ready to implement these techniques into their everyday work.

"Like, for instance, medical needs or emergency needs, where if I could use 3D printing, I could actually make something work. So we also try to speak to that global audience," Okwudire said.

A spokesperson with Siemens told us about their motivation to collaborate on this course saying, "Today's industry needs a workforce that is knowledgeable about all types of manufacturing processes. Siemens is proud to support the education of America's future digital manufacturing workforce."

Those interested in exploring the course can find it on Coursera.