University of Michigan issues emergency alert for stabbing on campus; police search for suspect

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
The University of Michigan issued an emergency alert on Thursday for a report of a stabbing on campus.

Officials say the stabbing happened at about 6:21 p.m. in the area of Catherine Street and Zina Pitcher Place. Police have urged everyone to avoid the area.

Police did not release information on the victim.

Police are searching for a suspect, who is described as a heavyset Black man in a white shirt, tie and jeans, according to the alert. The Division of Public Safety and Security released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone who sees the individual is asked to call 911.

Police investigate stabbing on U of M campus, search for suspect
University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

