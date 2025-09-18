University of Michigan issues emergency alert for stabbing on campus; police search for suspect
The University of Michigan issued an emergency alert on Thursday for a report of a stabbing on campus.
Officials say the stabbing happened at about 6:21 p.m. in the area of Catherine Street and Zina Pitcher Place. Police have urged everyone to avoid the area.
Police did not release information on the victim.
Police are searching for a suspect, who is described as a heavyset Black man in a white shirt, tie and jeans, according to the alert. The Division of Public Safety and Security released a photo of the suspect.
Anyone who sees the individual is asked to call 911.
This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.