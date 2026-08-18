University of Michigan names Vanderbilt's C. Cybele Raver as next college president

The University of Michigan has named C. Cybele Raver as its next college president, pending a formal vote on September 1.

The announcement was made on Tuesday. Her term as president is expected to start on December 1.

Raver is currently at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she serves as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. She also previously held administrative and faculty roles. She earned her Ph.D. in developmental psychology from Yale University.

C. Cybele Raver Photo courtesy of Vanderbilt University

"It is an extraordinary honor to be considered as the University of Michigan's 17th president at this pivotal moment in higher education," Raver said. "Michigan's scale and impact across research, education, economic growth and public service are unmatched, and I'm eager to build on its remarkable legacy. I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff, students and alumni to lead Michigan forward with clarity and confidence."

"Dr. Raver has a proven record of building strong teams, expanding research excellence and strengthening every institution she has served," said Michael Behm, chair of the U-M Board of Regents. "She understands what it takes to lead a complex, world-class university and she shares our unwavering belief that Michigan has been, is now and must remain the best university in the country. We are confident she is the right leader for this moment and we look forward to the board's formal vote."

The University of Michigan restarted a search for a leader after president-elect Kent Syverud announced in April that he was in treatment for newly diagnosed brain cancer and would no longer be able to serve in the top role. Syverud was invited to stay with Michigan in another capacity, agreeing to serve as a law professor and special advisor to the Board of Regents.

With that decision, the Board of Regents reopened the search process.

Domenico Grasso will continue as the school's interim president until Raver comes in. Grasso first took that role in May 2025, when Santa Ono stepped down.

The above video originally aired on April 15, 2026.