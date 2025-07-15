University of Michigan starts new programs for their first-year applicants

The new school year is approaching, and the University of Michigan is adding an early decision program to its undergraduate application process, and will begin admitting students into two new first-year undergraduate programs.

Applications to the university for the 2026-2027 year open Aug. 1. Under the early decision program, prospective first-year students must apply by Nov. 1 to be eligible to receive their admission response by late January.

With early decision also comes early action, meaning students who are accepted must commit by May 1.

In the application, a written signed agreement is required by the applicant, a parent or guardian, and their high school counselor. If accepted, the applicant must withdraw other applications from all colleges and universities.

"As we approach the start of an academic year with what is likely to be a record number of undergraduate students, we are excited to offer this new approach to the undergraduate application process at the university," said Laurie McCauley, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. "The introduction of Early Decision at U-M allows high-achieving undergraduate students to affirm their commitment to the university earlier in the application process and enjoy peace of mind during the rest of their senior year of high school."

The university encourages highly qualified students who already know that the university is their first choice to take advantage of this option. Students who are still exploring their options can still apply with the regular decision options, which allow students to apply by Feb. 1, 2026.

Participating in any of the above applications will allow students to be eligible for available financial aid. Regardless of the process, admissions staff will still use the same holistic application review and selection process.

Once admitted, students can choose two newly added programs from Michigan's catalog.

The University's College of Engineering and the Stephen M. Ross School of Business integrated business and engineering dual-degree program, which combines a Bachelor of Business Administration with a Bachelor of Science in any engineering major.

The University's Marsal Family School of Education Educator Preparation Program for first-year students interested in pursuing teacher education. Previously, students could not apply for the program until their sophomore year.

Each of these new programs will be available as options for the University of Michigan's 2026-2027 prospective first-year students.