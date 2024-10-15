Health care workers union reaches tentative agreement with University of Michigan Health

Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Service Employees International Union Health Care Michigan (SEIU) Healthcare Michigan announced on Monday it had reached a tentative agreement with the University of Michigan Health, avoiding a work stoppage on Tuesday.

The union did not provide details on the three-year agreement but said it allows "workers to move forward and keep their focus on taking care of Michiganders," according to a news release.

"This state has a proud union history and this agreement with an institution like the University underscores the deep value of the workers who care for our families and neighbors. Our communities are better for it as we gain experienced workers who want to come here and stay here," Larry Alcoff, SEIU Healthcare deputy trustee, said in a statement.

The agreement comes more than a week after workers sent a strike notice to the hospital administration and management.

Nearly 98% of the group voted to issue the strike, asking for pay increases and the restoration of benefits taken away during the pandemic.

Negotiations for a first union contract began one year ago.

"This agreement reflects our appreciation for these incredibly valuable members of our team. As always, our goal is to attract and retain the best health care professionals who can provide the high-quality care we deliver every day to our patients," said Dr. David Miller, president of U of M Health.

The union represents 2,700 respiratory therapists, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation specialists, phlebotomists, patient care technicians, inpatient unit clerks and clerical staff.

The union will hold a ratification vote in the coming weeks.