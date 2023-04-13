Watch CBS News
UM-Dearborn introduces new therapy dog at pre-finals de-stress event

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new dog in town at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. 

The school is introducing its new therapy dog, Moses, an 18-month-old goldendoodle, to promote mental health for students ahead of finals. 

His first mission is to provide comfort during a de-stress event Thursday. The event is put on by the university's Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) team and UM-Dearborn's Mental Health and Wellness Peer Educators.

"Final exams can trigger anxiety and other mental health issues that many students struggle with," said Sara Byczek, director of CAPS, in a statement. "With this event, we want to help remove stigma around mental health issues and provide our students a supportive space to creatively and constructively relieve any stress they may be feeling."

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Evergreen Room at the Renick University Center. 

First published on April 12, 2023 / 9:49 PM

