UFL relocating Michigan Panthers out of Detroit for 2026 season

Michigan Panthers reportedly one of four UFL teams facing relocation

The Michigan Panthers won't be returning to Detroit in 2026.

The United Football League announced Friday that it is relocating the Panthers, Memphis Showboats and San Antonio Brahmas ahead of its third season next spring.

The UFL released a statement Friday, saying, "After a thorough analysis of markets and venues, the United Football League has made the difficult decision to depart from Michigan."

The Panthers were founded in 2022 as part of the reborn United States Football League and were one of four USFL teams to make the move to the UFL in 2024 in the league's merger with the XFL.

In its decision to relocate the three teams, the UFL cites its "new vision of focusing on smaller, more intimate settings that elevate the fan experience."

Ford Field, which has hosted the Panthers since 2023, seats roughly 65,000 for football games.

In an interview with CBS News Detroit in July, Pro Football Newsroom's James Larsen said the Panthers had seen a 43.6% average attendance increase last season compared to 2024.

The UFL did not rule out a return to Detroit, Memphis or San Antonio, saying Friday, "As we look ahead to potential expansion in 2028, we remain hopeful that the right venues will become available in these markets so we can return and once again bring UFL football to you."

The Panthers captured the USFL Conference championship last season before falling to the DC Defenders in the UFL Championship game and, under coach Mike Nolan, went 13-7 in two seasons in the UFL.

The UFL previously announced that it will have a franchise in Columbus, Ohio, for the 2026 season and said Friday that it will share its next steps sometime next week.

The above video first aired on July 23, 2025.