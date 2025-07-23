UFL relocating Michigan Panthers out of Detroit, report says

The Michigan Panthers, which was founded in 2022, may be relocating out of Detroit, according to a report.

Pro Football Newsroom's James Larsen first reported on the relocation.

A source could not confirm whether the team was moving but told CBS News Detroit that six of seven people at the franchise's front office were laid off, which was considered to be unexpected.

In a statement, the UFL said, "Every year, the League office looks at planning for next season and beyond. At this point, we have nothing to report on any unauthorized speculation."

"What we're seeing this year is a much larger percentage of full timers being let go from their roles, and folks that need year-round jobs if you want your market to survive," Larsen told CBS News Detroit.

Larsen says this includes marketing and ticket sales personnel who boasted some of the best attendance improvements in the league last season for the Panthers.

"They had a 43.6% average attendance increase compared to 2024. If you're doing stuff like that and you're still getting fired, that goes to show the league has zero interest in being in this market going forward," he said.

Fans can still put $50 deposits down on 2026 season tickets; however, it is unclear if there have been discussions about hosting future Panthers games at Ford Field. Larsen says the league could be moving the franchise out of Detroit due to the cost of playing there.

"Ford Field is the most expensive venue the UFL has. If Michigan had won the division, they still wouldn't have been able to play that playoff game at Ford Field because of how expensive it is," he said.

Larsen reported similar layoffs at the other three teams in the USFL conference (Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats), which he reports are also subject to relocation. He says Detroit stands out due to the timing of the alleged layoffs amid an impressive period of growth.

If the team does move, Larsen reports that the league could be eyeing new markets in Ohio, Idaho, Florida and Kentucky.