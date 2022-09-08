Uber driver facing charges after alleged sexual assault of Roseville woman

(CBS DETROIT) - An Uber driver has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Roseville woman in his vehicle in July.

Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, of Dearborn Heights, is accused of raping the 24-year-old woman around 9 a.m. on July 10 in an area near Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road.

An investigation by Detroit Police led to Al-Thwej's arrest on September 2. He's been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct - first degree, one count of criminal sexual conduct - third degree, and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

"There is no doubt that ride companies provide a great service, but this case is an example of a requested ride that went horribly wrong. Be careful when you use these services, not every driver can or should be trusted blindly," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a press release.

Al-Thwej was arraigned in 36th District Court and given a $250,000 bond. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 22.