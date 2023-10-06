As UAW strike continues, autoworkers battle loss of wages

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers strike continues, and with autoworkers seeing less money than typically, how are they fairing?

"I'm most worried about having a roof over my head," Darshay Johnson told CBS News Detroit.

As the UAW strike reaches its 21st day, its effects are already playing a role in families.

Johnson works for a General Motors plant in Ypsilanti, which went on strike following the first round of walkouts. He says the lack of work has left him unable to pay his rent for October.

"Luckily, they are willing to work with me, so that's a plus, but we can't let the strike go on forever," Johnson said.

For weeks we've seen thousands of workers on the picket line. Johnson, a father of five, joins others in solidarity each week.

But with his paycheck a fraction of what it was, the realities of life have started to set in.

"I have two kids going to homecoming Friday, and I can't really help them. It hurts me because they always come to Dad, and all they know is 'Dad got me,'" Johnson said.

Cutting back on eating out and other extras helps Johnson not deplete his bank account.

He also relies on the help of family members. Still, he contemplates whether or not he should get a second job.

When asked if he would try to get a new job before next month's rent is due, Johnson said, "I would have to…the strike pay wouldn't cover my rent at all."

Johnson went to trade school for welding. He's strongly considering getting back in the field. He never thought the strike would be this long. He figured it'd be max two weeks.

"We're just falling behind and behind. The longer it drags, the more it drags, the more behind we will be when we get back to work," he said.

Johnson says standing for something is what pushes him daily.