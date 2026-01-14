UAW member speaks out after being suspended for interaction with President Trump

A United Auto Workers union member told CBS News Detroit that he is worried about his job after he was suspended by Ford for his interaction with President Trump on Tuesday.

A video shared by TMZ appeared to have been taken when Mr. Trump was at the Rouge Center in Dearborn, showing the president reacting to a heckler who yelled something toward him. Mr. Trump then appeared to point and mouth "f*** you," showing his middle finger.

According to TMZ, the individual yelled, "pedophile protector," possibly in reference to the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The worker declined an interview on Wednesday, but said he is under tremendous pressure and would be willing to talk about the experience later on, when he knows his job is safe. The worker says he has a lot of faith in the UAW.

The union says it supports its members' rights to free speech on the job.

Laura Dickerson, UAW vice president and director of the Ford Department, issued a statement, saying, "The autoworker at the Dearborn Truck Plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union —the UAW. He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job.

"The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member. Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone—including the President of the United States."

A UAW representative confirmed that the worker is a member of Local 600. In a statement, Local 600 said, "The labor movement was not built by staying quiet. It was built by workers who spoke up. We stand in solidarity with our member, and we will fight for his rights."

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib says she is disappointed to see how Ford handled the situation.

"Ford Motor Company is not the same Ford Motor Company that my father was so proud to work for," she said."Why is Ford Motor Company working for Trump? They should be supporting their worker and understanding--they created that work environment that allowed that situation to happen."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Speaker of the Michigan House Matt Hall for comment on the incident, but did not hear back on Wednesday.

Ford spokesperson David Tovar said on Tuesday that the company has seen the video.

"One of our core values is respect and we don't condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don't get into specific personnel matters," Tovar said.

White House officials on Tuesday defended Mr. Trump's response. In a statement, Communications Director Steven Cheung said, "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."