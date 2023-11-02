UAW President Shawn Fain to discuss details of tentative agreement with Stellantis at 7 p.m. Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer will discuss the details of the union's tentative agreement with Stellantis on Thursday evening.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The union announced it had reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram and several other brands, on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The deal is similar to the one the union reached with Ford, and includes 25% wage increases over the four-and-a-half-year contract and top-earners will earn more than $42 per hour over that time. The starting pay will increase to over $30 per hour over that time (an over 67% increase).

In addition, Stellantis also agreed to reopen the assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which was closed back in February. More than 1,000 autoworkers lost their jobs due to the closure.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, it was announced that Ford's first plant to go on strike voted overwhelmingly in favor of Ford's tentative agreement with the union.

UAW members of the Local 900 at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne voted 81% in favor of the deal. For more details on Ford's deal with the UAW, visit here.

For all of the latest UAW news, visit here.

Below are the ways you can watch Fain and Boyer's discussion about Stellantis' deal with the union tonight at 7 p.m.

