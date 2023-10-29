Watch Live: UAW President Shawn Fain discusses tentative agreement with Ford at 7 p.m. Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain and Vice President Chuck Browning will discuss details of the union's tentative agreement with Ford at 7 p.m. Sunday.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the discussion.

The UAW and Ford announced a tentative agreement Wednesday night. As part of the deal, Ford reinstated its pre-2009 cost-of-living adjustment and agreed to a 25% general wage increase over the life of the contract.

Following Sunday's review on Facebook Live, regional meetings with local leaders will be held to discuss the agreement. UAW locals will then hold informational meetings where members will vote on the agreement.

On Saturday, the UAW and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, among several other brands, reached a tentative agreement. Similar to the agreement with Ford, the deal with Stellantis calls for a 25% general wage increase over the contract's life, with top earners making more than $42 over the time of the contract. Stellantis also agreed to reopen its Belvidere, Illinois assembly plant, which was idled in February.

According to the UAW, Stellantis agreed to add 5,000 new jobs across the country as part of the tentative agreement.

Saturday's tentative agreement with Stellantis leaves General Motors as the only one of Detroit's Big Three automakers without a deal.

For more on the UAW strike, visit here.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV