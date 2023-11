United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer discussed the union's tentative agreement with Stellantis on Thursday evening.

UAW President Shawn Fain details tentative agreement with Stellantis United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer discussed the union's tentative agreement with Stellantis on Thursday evening.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On