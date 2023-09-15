31-year-old Genesee County man charged with threatening UAW President Shawn Fain

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Davison Township man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly sending threatening text messages to UAW President Shawn Fain, authorities said.

Zachary David White has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a four-year felony.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says at about 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, White allegedly sent threatening text messages to Fain's cell phone.

"I am not going to second guess Mr. White's intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats," said Prosecutor Leyton after announcing the charges. "Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the

law," he said. I want to commend Sheriff Swanson and his team for their immediate attention to this matter and for their thorough investigation in coordination with the security services of the UAW."

White is scheduled to be arraigned in Flint.

These charges come as the union is striking against the Big Three after the automakers failed to reach new agreements with the UAW before contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

This is the first time the UAW is on strike against the three Detroit automakers at once.

