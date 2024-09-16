UAW members strike at Michigan aerospace plant

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - More than 500 United Auto Workers union members at Eaton Aerospace in Jackson went on strike on Monday more than a week after their contract expired on Sept. 5.

The union says the members were pushing for a two-tier retirement system, quality health care and fair processes for scheduling and promotions, according to a news release.

The facility produces hydraulics equipment for civil, commercial and military aircraft.

"We are fighting for our future and our community," Donnie Huffman, president of UAW Local 475, said in a statement. "Every worker should have the right to be able to spend time with our grandkids. When your CEO is making more than $20 million, it's pretty galling when they cry poverty at the negotiating table. Enough is enough. We're standing up to fight for what is fair."

UAW says the company's revenue was more than $208 billion over the last decade, and its net income was $22 billion.

"This company has made billions on workers' backs," said UAW local union trustee Don Donihue in a news release. "It is insulting that Eaton executives are trying to deny us our right to retire while giving themselves millions year after year. They can clearly afford to pay what we're asking for."