UAW leaders announce tentative contract for Volkswagen Chattanooga plant

The United Auto Workers announced that it has won a tentative contract deal for employees at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant in Tennessee.

Preliminary details were relayed by UAW President Shawn Fain during a livestream video presentation Wednesday night from UAW Solidarity House in Detroit.

The Chattanooga plant was the first Southern autoworkers site outside the Detroit Big Three automakers to join the UAW. Those 3,200 workers now have a tentative contract that includes wage increases, more affordable health care options, bonuses and work schedule details, union leaders said.

The workers at that site voted to join the UAW in 2024. Contract negotiations proceeded over several months.

"This deal proves what happens when autoworkers stand up and demand their fair share," Fain said. "People said Southern autoworkers could never form a union or win a union contract. Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga said, 'Watch this.'"

Workers will receive details of the tentative agreement in the coming days, with a ratification vote to be scheduled.