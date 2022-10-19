U of M releases renderings of new scoreboards for 2023 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings on Tuesday of the new scoreboards at Michigan Stadium.

Rendering of new Michigan Stadium scoreboards that will be installed prior to the 2023 season. University of Michigan Athletic Department

Officials say construction will begin on the new boards after the 2022 season and will be installed before the 2023 season begins.

Rendering of new Michigan Stadium scoreboards that will be installed prior to the 2023 season. University of Michigan Athletic Department

Both of the video boards will be fully replaced, and the project also includes adding columns to the existing structures, upgrading equipment in the control room and production studio, and installing a new sounds system for the seating bowl and stadium concourse.

Rendering of new Michigan Stadium scoreboards that will be installed prior to the 2023 season. University of Michigan Athletic Department

According to a news release from U of M, the project is being funded by the university's athletic department.

The funding used comes from gifts to the department, which is restricted to be used for improvements.