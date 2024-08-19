Tyler Reddick wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

The 2024 Democratic National Convention begins, Trump to visit Michigan and more top stories

Tyler Reddick took the lead on a restart in the second overtime to win at Michigan International Speedway on Monday, opening up another spot for a driver in NASCAR's playoffs.

Reddick is one of 12 drivers with a place secured in the postseason, leaving four spots available with races remaining at Daytona and Darlington. He also won a Cup Series race four months ago in his No. 45 Toyota for 23XI, the team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Martin Truex Jr. got loose in the No. 19 Toyota on lap 194, bringing out the yellow flag and a restart with six laps to go.

Reddick was out front on the first restart and the race went to a second overtime when Ross Chastain was running 11th and was part of a crash that brought out another yellow.

William Byron led the second restart but Reddick passed him.

Kyle Larson, who leads the Cup standings and was the BetMGM Sportsbook favorite to win the race, lost control of the No. 5 Chevrolet on lap 115 and several cars were tangled up in the mess.

A few laps later, Joey Logano took his damaged No. 22 Ford to the garage and Bubba Wallace's No. 23 Toyota took a hit to stunt the relative success the on-the-bubble driver was having in the race.

The pileup led to Logano finishing 33rd, with Larson one spot behind in the 36-car field.

Austin Dillon was 17th, a week after he wrecked Logano and Hamlin on the final lap to win at Richmond and had his automatic spot in the playoffs revoked by NASCAR. Dillon's appeal is scheduled for Wednesday.

NASCAR suspended the Michigan race after running out of time Sunday because of rain.

Cars went to pit road on lap 51 of the 200-lap race on Sunday and engines were idle until Monday morning, with Chase Elliott as the leader. Elliott finished 15th.

Kyle Busch won the second stage, the first for him and Richard Childress Racing this season. Busch became the 19th driver to win a stage in 2024, setting a single-season record, and became the sixth to win a stage in every year since NASCAR added the wrinkle in 2017.

Haulers had more than 1,000 miles of highway to transport cars to Daytona Beach, Florida, where qualifying was scheduled Friday for Saturday night's race.

The regular season wraps up the following week at Darlington.