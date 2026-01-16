Two women taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Township

Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Macomb County, Michigan, local police say.

The Chesterfield Township Police Department said it was called to the area of Marketplace Boulevard and William P. Rosso Highway, where they found two vehicles collided in a T-bone accident on Rosso Highway.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 54-year-old man, was checked at the scene for injuries and released.

The second driver, a 23-year-old woman, along with her passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated, police said. Both of them were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash resulted in lane closures and traffic delays during the afternoon rush hour.

The investigation is continuing. Police ask that anyone with information regarding this crash call Detective Bonk at 586-949-3460.