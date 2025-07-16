Two women found dead after shooting in Warren, police on scene

Two women are dead in the aftermath of a shooting in Warren, Michigan, local police report.

About 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers got a call of two women who were shot at a home on Joanne Smith Drive, near Mound and Frazho. Warren police and fire were sent to the scene and found the victims.

Both women, one of whom is the homeowner, were pronounced dead at the scene, Warren police said.

"Investigators are on scene gathering evidence and working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Investigators are also working to notify the next of kin," a police spokesman said. "This is an ongoing and active investigation."

This is a breaking news story. CBS Detroit has a news team en route to the location.