Two water main breaks under repair in City of Dearborn

Two water main breaks are under repair in the City of Dearborn, Michigan, and city officials ask residents to allow utility crews access to the area.

One water main break is at the intersection of Carlysle and Banner streets. The other is at 1528 Geneva Street.

To help prevent damage to hot water heaters after repairs are complete, the following instructions should be followed:

Turn off the cold water supply to the hot water heater or stop using it altogether.

Turn on the water on a cold water tap at the lowest faucet point in your home, such as a basement, until the water runs clear and is no longer discolored.

After the water runs clear, you can resume sending water through the hot water heater.

The water also will be safe to use for cooking, drinking, cleaning and bathing once it runs clear.