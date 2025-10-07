Two vehicles recovered, 15-year-old arrested, as Dearborn police investigate larceny string

Arrest made in Southfield shooting; Detroit Tigers call for "orange out"; other top stories

A series of larcenies in Dearborn, Michigan, has led to the arrest of a teenager and recovery of two stolen vehicles, Dearborn Police Department reported.

The larcenies happened over the weekend in the north end of the city, police said Monday. All of the incidents believed to be related involved vehicles that were left unlocked.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old who was armed with a firearm that had an "obliterated" serial number, the report said. Two stolen vehicles and other stolen property has been recovered.

"Our officers acted quickly to make an arrest and recover stolen property, but prevention starts with all of us. Lock your cars, remove valuables, and report suspicious activity," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Officers ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation call the police department at 313-943-2241.