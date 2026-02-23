Watch CBS News
Two-time WNBA champion Kara Braxton has died

Paula Wethington
Web Producer
/ CBS Detroit

Two-time WNBA champion Kara Braxton, who played with the Detroit Shock and other teams, has died. 

Braxton, whose hometown was Jackson, Michigan, played forward-center.  

She played at the University of Georgia from 2002 to 2004, the Bulldogs said on a social media post on Sunday honoring her college career. 

She was a first-round pick in the 2005 WNBA draft. Braxton's 10-year professional basketball career included the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.  

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and former teammates at this time," the WNBA league said

The above video originally aired on June 30, 2025.

