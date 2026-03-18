Two teens in custody after shooting outside Edge Fitness in Sterling Heights

Two teens, ages 17 and 18, were taken into custody in connection with a shooting over the weekend outside an Edge Fitness in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Police responded to the March 15 shooting in a parking lot in the area of 18 Mile and Dequindre roads. Police say the incident stemmed from an altercation between two juveniles that resulted in gunfire. One person was shot and later released from the hospital.

Investigators say the people involved do not live in Sterling Heights, and the incident is believed not to be a random act of violence.

Police say a preliminary hearing was scheduled for the 17-year-old on Tuesday, March 17, but the court referee granted the prosecutor's request for special adjournment to allow officials time to review the case and determine if the teen should be tried as an adult.

The juvenile's next preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23 and remains in the Juvenile Justice Center.

Meanwhile, police say the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is also reviewing a warrant request for the 18-year-old in the case. He remains in Sterling Heights police custody.

"The situation is serious, but I am grateful the victim was not gravely injured. It is always a somber matter when considering whether to charge a juvenile as an adult," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

"To all the middle and high school administrators in Macomb County, please help us to help your students avoid behavior that will affect their futures. One bad decision today can have a direct impact on their tomorrows. Please call my office to schedule an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney to speak with your students. They need to know that real life decisions have real-life consequences."