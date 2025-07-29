Two teens arrested after leading Monroe County deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car, sheriff says

Two teen boys have been arrested after a high-speed chase in Southeast Michigan's Monroe and Wayne counties as authorities investigated a stolen vehicle complaint.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that the two are believed to be involved in a series of breaking and entering incidents that happened Monday evening and early Tuesday in Frenchtown Township.

The investigation began after Michigan State Police handled several criminal complaints in the area of Custer Estates Apartments, which is on Mall Road in Frenchtown Township. The reports included larcenies from vehicles, attempts to steal vehicles, and a 2018 Ford Edge that was stolen.

Through access to the Flock license plate reader camera system, officers learned the stolen Ford Edge was a few miles away in the area of LaPlaisance Road near Interstate 75 in Monroe Township.

A Michigan State Police trooper saw the Ford Edge turning from LaPlaisance Road / Exit 11 onto I-75 northbound and provided its location. A sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on I-75 near Elm Avenue / Exit 14, but the driver sped off.

The stolen vehicle was pursued until the driver finally stopped at Van Horn Road and Telegraph Road in Wayne County's Brownstown Township. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and have been lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information to assist in this investigation call the department at 734-240-7530 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, 800-SPEAK-UP.