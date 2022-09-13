Two suspects wanted for pickpocketing elderly Westland man

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Westland Police Department is attempting to identify two subjects that committed pickpocket larceny on an 82-year-old Westland resident.

This incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road. In the surveillance video, a suspect can be seen stopping in the vestibule and acting as if the victim hit him with his shopping cart.

Another suspect then approached the victim from behind and appears to remove his wallet from his pocket.

Watch the surveillance video below:



The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, clean-shaven, medium build wearing a grey t-shirt, white shorts, and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, older than 30 years of age, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, clean-shaven, with grey hair wearing a black and white polo-type shirt, grey shorts, and black and white mid-top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or who are able to identify the suspects shown in the surveillance footage can contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.