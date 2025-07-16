Two suspects sought in attempted break-ins in Van Buren Township neighborhood

Police in Van Buren Township need your help in locating two individuals caught on camera attempting to break into a car and a home on Tuesday morning.

"Right now, we do not have any leads on who they are," said Van Buren Township Detective Lt. Ken Floro.

Van Buren Township Police

Police say around 3:30 a.m. On Tuesday in the Homestead subdivision off Ecorse Road, two homes were the target of attempted break-ins by a duo that police believe were working together.

"We have some video where one of the males appears to be talking to somebody, he's not in the frame of the video; however, both these homes are in pretty close proximity to each other," Floro said.

In the surveillance video, a suspect described as a white male with a beard, wearing a baseball cap and a T-shirt with a cross on the back, is seen prowling around a property and attempting to open the door of a parked car.

Van Buren Township Police

Meanwhile, at a different home nearby, a second suspect police describe as a white male with shaggy brown hair and a tattoo of what appears to be two English D's on the side of his neck, is seen trying to get inside from the back patio.

"This is the video of this gentleman. He tries the sliding glass door, and then he moves off the deck and around the side of the house," Floro said.

Fortunately, detectives say the suspects struck out. Both the home and the vehicle were locked. It's a good reminder for folks, as police say these types of crimes occur more often in the summer.

Van Buren Township Police

"You know what's suspicious in your neighborhood, you know which cars belong, which people belong, and if you see something that doesn't seem right, seems out of line, maybe a little suspicious, trust your instinct and call us and let us check it out," said Floro.

Investigators are trying to track these two people down. If you have any information that could help with this case, call the Van Buren Township Police Department at 734-699-8943 or email Det. Scott Griggs at sgriggs@VBTmi.gov.