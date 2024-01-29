Two suspects arrested for retail fraud, Ann Arbor police say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were arrested in connection to a retail fraud investigation, Ann Arbor police said Monday.
Police were in the area of Washtenaw and Carlton Drive investigating the incident that originally happened in the 2000 block of Pittsfield Blvd., the department said.
Due to the investigation, officers were present during the dismissal at Carpenter Elementary School.
