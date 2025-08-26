Two sisters, cousin, reported missing from Detroit home

Three Detroit teenagers, all from the same family, have been reported missing and police are involved in the investigation.

The missing girls are:

Saniyah Johnson, 15.

Mariah Johnson, 15.

Aaliyah Hamilton, 16.

Saniya and Mariah are sisters, and Aaliyah is their cousin.

The girls left Aaliyah's home on East Outer Drive with a teenage boy on Monday, without permission, and have failed to return home.

Police ask those with information to share contact Detroit police 11th precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.