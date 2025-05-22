Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Eastpointe

Police in Eastpointe, Michigan, are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left a man and a woman in critical condition.

At about 6:15 p.m., on May 22, officers were called to the 24000 block of Greenbrier Avenue, where they located the two people in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Police say the suspect left in a dark blue Dodge Durango that was reported stolen in Grosse Pointe Park.

There were reports of a third person inside the car with the victims; however, according to police, that person ran from the scene.

Investigators are working to locate that third person, and it is unknown if he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Burkall at 586-445-9120.